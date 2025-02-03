PECA Aims To Curb Fake News, Protect Digital Media: Attaullah Tarar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2025 | 01:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, has reiterated that
the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) is aimed at eliminating fake news and
addressing the damages caused through social media.
Speaking as the chief guest at the oath-taking ceremony of the Associated Press of
Pakistan (APP) Union, he emphasized that social media could not be left unchecked
under the guise of journalism. He warned that fake propaganda, false news, harassment,
child abuse content, threats to national security, economic uncertainty, and personal
defamation were being spread online, creating unrest in society.
To regulate digital platforms, Tarar announced the establishment of a Digital Media
Protection Authority, which will include members from the private sector, press clubs,
and journalist organizations. Journalists and IT professionals would also be part of its
tribunal. The authority will ensure swift decision-making, with tribunals required to pass
orders within 24 hours, and appeals could be made to the High Court and Supreme
Court. The minister assured that all stakeholders would be consulted before finalizing
the framework.
"This is a crucial step in addressing the threats posed by social media," said Tarar,
adding that the law will help curb misinformation and malicious content.
He urged
journalistic organizations to support the legislation, which incorporates global best
practices.
The minister also addressed the damaging effects of corruption, stating that it had
caused irreparable harm to institutions. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment
to reforming institutions under the Ministry of Information, making them profitable
and efficient. He further highlighted the vital role of national institutions like Pakistan
Television (ptv), Radio Pakistan, and APP in promoting Pakistan’s image globally.
Recognizing the struggles of journalists, Tarar assured that addressing their challenges
remains a top priority. He announced that funds would be allocated in the upcoming
budget for journalists who pass away during service.
Emphasizing the importance of employees as a national asset, he urged them to
work with dedication and integrity for the betterment of their institution.
He also assured the resolution of employees issues and distributed shields among
the participants.
The event was attended by PML-N leader Begum Sajida Farooq Tarar (mother of the minister),
Coordinator for Heritage and Culture Farah Diba, Director General Radio Sheikh Saeed,
Bureau Chief APP Lahore Talib Hussain, and several senior journalists and media professionals.
