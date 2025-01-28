Open Menu

PECA Amendment Bill Sails Through Senate

January 28, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Senate of Pakistan on Tuesday passed the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (PECA) (Amendment) Bill, 2025, aimed at addressing the growing concerns of fake news, illegal online content, and cybercrimes.

The bill introduces strict penalties, for individuals found guilty of spreading misinformation.

Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, presented the bill on behalf of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The bill had already been approved by the National Assembly and the Senate's Interior Committee.

Despite some opposition, Senator Kamran Murtaza’s proposed amendments to the bill were rejected.

With Senate approval, the bill now awaits the president’s signature to become law.

The PECA amendments aim to modernize Pakistan’s cybercrime laws, addressing the increasing complexities of digital threats.

The legislation seeks to protect citizens, institutions, and the economy from cyber risks while promoting a secure and inclusive digital environment.

A key provision of the bill is the creation of the Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA), a government body tasked with safeguarding digital rights, regulating online content, and promoting responsible digital usage. The amendments also clearly define and regulate unlawful online content, focusing on issues such as hate speech, misinformation, and harmful material.

Furthermore, the bill establishes mechanisms to enhance collaboration with social media platforms and ensure compliance with national laws.

This legislation reflects Pakistan’s commitment to adapting the rapidly evolving digital landscape, ensuring the safety of its citizens, and aligning with international best practices in cybersecurity and digital rights protection.

