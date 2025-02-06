PECA Law: NA body decides to form sub-committee comprising journalists to address concerns

(@Abdulla99267510)

Attaullah Tarar says PECA is solely for regulating digital media and does not affect newspapers and TV channels, as they are already regulated

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2025) In response to protests and strong reactions from journalistic organizations, the Standing Committee on Thursday decided to form a subcommittee in collaboration with journalists to address concerns regarding the PECA Act.

A meeting of the Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting was held, in which it was decided to bring the government and journalists together to discuss amendments to the PECA Act.

The National Assembly Standing Committee also decided to form a subcommittee on the PECA Act. Committee Chairman Paulin Baloch stated that a subcommittee would be formed to resolve concerns regarding PECA.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said that with the establishment of a Digital Media Regulatory Authority, the digital media would now also be regulated. He clarified that PECA is solely for regulating digital media and does not affect newspapers and tv channels, as they are already regulated.

He added that the individuals earning millions through digital media should contribute something to the Government of Pakistan. Furthermore, a journalist affiliated with the Press Club would be included in the Digital Rights Tribunal and the Council of Complaints.

He also claimed that the PECA law would increase the demand for TV channels and newspapers.

Atta Tarar questioned why PECA is considered controversial in Pakistan when regulations exist worldwide. He denied that PECA is a draconian law, stating, “If there is a controversial clause in PECA, let it be identified. What punishment was given to the person who incited violence against Justice Qazi Faez Isa? If digital media continues in this manner, people will be afraid to leave their homes,”.

MQM MNA Aminul Haque pointed out that Fawad Chaudhry had also attempted to establish a Pakistan Media Development Authority. He acknowledged the presence of fake news and stated that journalists themselves oppose it. He urged discussions with PFUJ, Press Club and journalistic organizations.

The Information Minister agreed with Aminul Haque’s proposal and expressed his willingness to engage with journalists whenever needed.

At this, the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Information assured that journalists’ concerns would be heard and addressed through direct discussions.