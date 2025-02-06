- Home
- Pakistan
- PECA Law: NA body decides to form sub-committee comprising journalists to address concerns
PECA Law: NA Body Decides To Form Sub-committee Comprising Journalists To Address Concerns
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 06, 2025 | 07:57 PM
Attaullah Tarar says PECA is solely for regulating digital media and does not affect newspapers and TV channels, as they are already regulated
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2025) In response to protests and strong reactions from journalistic organizations, the Standing Committee on Thursday decided to form a subcommittee in collaboration with journalists to address concerns regarding the PECA Act.
A meeting of the Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting was held, in which it was decided to bring the government and journalists together to discuss amendments to the PECA Act.
The National Assembly Standing Committee also decided to form a subcommittee on the PECA Act. Committee Chairman Paulin Baloch stated that a subcommittee would be formed to resolve concerns regarding PECA.
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said that with the establishment of a Digital Media Regulatory Authority, the digital media would now also be regulated. He clarified that PECA is solely for regulating digital media and does not affect newspapers and tv channels, as they are already regulated.
He added that the individuals earning millions through digital media should contribute something to the Government of Pakistan. Furthermore, a journalist affiliated with the Press Club would be included in the Digital Rights Tribunal and the Council of Complaints.
He also claimed that the PECA law would increase the demand for TV channels and newspapers.
Atta Tarar questioned why PECA is considered controversial in Pakistan when regulations exist worldwide. He denied that PECA is a draconian law, stating, “If there is a controversial clause in PECA, let it be identified. What punishment was given to the person who incited violence against Justice Qazi Faez Isa? If digital media continues in this manner, people will be afraid to leave their homes,”.
MQM MNA Aminul Haque pointed out that Fawad Chaudhry had also attempted to establish a Pakistan Media Development Authority. He acknowledged the presence of fake news and stated that journalists themselves oppose it. He urged discussions with PFUJ, Press Club and journalistic organizations.
The Information Minister agreed with Aminul Haque’s proposal and expressed his willingness to engage with journalists whenever needed.
At this, the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Information assured that journalists’ concerns would be heard and addressed through direct discussions.
Recent Stories
PECA Law: NA body decides to form sub-committee comprising journalists to addres ..
PCB all set to welcome cricket fans with spectacular ceremony tomorrow
RTA's humanitarian initiatives benefit 29 million people in 2024
Nahyan bin Mubarak, Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives discuss coopera ..
Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Informa Global Group’s new office in Dubai
Hamad Al Sharqi orders 20% salary increase for Fujairah government employees
Expo City Dubai master plan pre-certified in globally recognised social, environ ..
G42 publishes its Frontier AI Safety Framework
UAE President, VPs congratulate Belgium’s new PM
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day 2025
Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day
Chinese researchers develop non-invasive method to monitor blood glucose
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI founder’s letter discarded as trash: Azma33 seconds ago
-
DS jail suspended for mismanagement35 seconds ago
-
Strict public dealing hours enforced in Gujrat37 seconds ago
-
PECA Law: NA body decides to form sub-committee comprising journalists to address concerns3 minutes ago
-
No more shortage of meningitis vaccine for Umrah travelers: secretary11 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates MS Girls Elementary School library11 minutes ago
-
Sanjha Punjab Kabaddi Club wins Kashmir Kabaddi Cup20 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Karachi train mishap20 minutes ago
-
Desilting of Khanpur Dam to start from 10th Feb20 minutes ago
-
Court acquits Shehbaz, Hamza in Ramzan Sugar Mills case20 minutes ago
-
House provided to another martyr's family21 minutes ago
-
Cold and dry weather to persist across country, westerly wave expected on Friday21 minutes ago