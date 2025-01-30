PECA Law to combat digital crimes, fake news in Pakistan: Experts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The recently amended PECA (Prevention of Electronic Cybercrimes Act 2025) has received widespread support in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with legal and political experts calling it a crucial step towards controlling fake news on social media and addressing cyber crimes through legal means.

Experts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa praised the much-needed amendments in the law, emphasizing its importance in tackling the growing issue of misinformation and dissemination of fake news through social media platforms.

The amended PECA legislation, which was signed into law by the President of Pakistan the other day, aims to regulate the digital space and curb the spread of fake news online besides digital crimes.

Senior lawyer and Nowshera district Bar member, Malik Ashfaq highlighted that such laws are already in place in various democratic nations to combat the unchecked rise of false news amid the digital media revolution.

According to Ashfaq, the law does not aim to stifle freedom of expression or target journalists and social media activists, but rather to control the spread of false information, cyber crimes and bring those responsible for it under the law.

"Previously, those involved in cybercrimes or spreading fake news often went unpunished due to the lack of stringent laws in Pakistan. Under the new PECA law, individuals found guilty of spreading fake news can face up to three years in prison and fines up to Rs 2 million."

The law also establishes the Social Media Protection and Regulatory Authority (SMPRA), which will monitor social and digital media platforms.

SMPRA has the authority to remove posts, block platforms, or take action against those who fail to comply with regulations related to countering of fake news.

The SMPRA will be comprised of eight members, including heads of PEMRA and Pakistan Telecommuncation Authority (PTA), the Federal interior secretary, and five other members.

A Social Media Complaints Council (SMCC) will also be set up to address citizen complaints about fake news, and a Social Media Protection Tribunal (SMPT) to be established to handle issues of non-compliance with the SMPRA directives.

Additionally, the creation of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) is planned, which will likely to replace the Cybercrimes Wing of the FIA. This new agency will be responsible for investigating fake news complaints under the new law.

The federal government will hold the authority to determine what constitutes "fake news" and what posts, such as on platforms like X/Twitter or Facebook are considered derogatory and in violation of the law.

Ikhtair Wali, a spokesman for PML-N in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stressed that the PECA law was necessary due to the growing trend of unregulated posts and videos being shared on social media platforms like Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

With digitalization affecting every sector of society, he argued, regulations were essential to ensure a safe and secure environment for citizens while protecting privacy and individual rights.

Wali also emphasized that the law would help prevent the spread of harmful, exploitative, and defamatory content, particularly against women and children, and ensure that those involved in unlawful activities would be held accountable.

As businesses continue to transition to digital platforms, Wali noted that the new law would also help protect online banking and business transactions from cybercriminals, strengthening the overall security of the digital economy.

Experts agree that the PECA law is a necessary measure of the Govt that will not only help curb cyber crimes but also protect the rights of citizens in an increasingly digital world.