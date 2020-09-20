UrduPoint.com
PECB Students Learn How To Recycle Kitchen Waste

Sun 20th September 2020 | 03:00 PM

PECB students learn how to recycle kitchen waste

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :A training program was held at Pakistan Embassy College Beijing (PECB) to educate students about kitchen waste recycling and encourage them to contribute to sustainable development.

The China Soong Ching Ling Science and Culture Center for Young People organized the training program, according to Chin.org.cn on Sunday.

Zhao Jun, director of the center's general office, said that the event was aimed at helping children improve awareness and skills needed to adapt to a changing world so that they can make a greater contribution to social progress in the future.

Gao Xin, youth program officer of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), explained Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to students of PECB.

Luo Wenhai, associate professor from the College of Resources and Environmental Sciences at China Agricultural University, delivered a lecture about the damage of kitchen waste to the environment and how to turn waste into valuable compost.

The center donated fermentation buckets to the school, which can convert organic waste collection to nutrient-rich compost and fertilizer.

According to the PECB's official website, the school has 450 students, out of which almost 40 per cent are non-Pakistanis belonging to some 56 different nationalities.

