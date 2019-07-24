UrduPoint.com
Pechuho For Coordinated Efforts To Address Malnourishment Among Children

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Sindh Health Minister, Dr. Azra Pechuho here on Wednesday called for concerted efforts to address the health related challenges in the province.

Addressing a session organized to launch the National Nutrition Survey Report for Sindh (2018) undertaken by the experts belonging to Agha Khan University and jointly sponsored by Unicef, Federal Ministry of Health and British High Commission, she said malnourishment can not necessarily be attributed to poverty.

"It is largely due to lack of knowledge, inappropriate choice of food and also misconceptions about available food that health standard are jeopardized," she said.

Responding to the fact shared through the report that almost 50% of under five children in the province are underweight and that five percent are overweight, she said the situation is quite common across the country and that discrepancies are also quite evident.

"An alarming concern is also the fact that diabetes type one, peculiar to children, is also emerging as significant disease among kids.

