UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pechuho Launches Family Planning Helpline 'POOCHO'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 02:33 PM

Pechuho launches family planning Helpline 'POOCHO'

Provincial Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Costed Implementation Plan (CIP) Secretariat and Population Welfare Department in collaboration with Green Star Marketing (GSM) launched Sindh FP2020 Helpline called 'POOCHO'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ):Provincial Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Costed Implementation Plan (CIP) Secretariat and Population Welfare Department in collaboration with Green Star Marketing (GSM) launched Sindh FP2020 Helpline called 'POOCHO'.

This helpline is a reliable source of 24/7 family planning, sexual and reproductive health (SRH) information and counseling services, especially for adolescents and youth, said a statement on Thursday.

The Helpline initially was launched by Greenstar itself in 2005. 'Poocho' is comprised of highly skilled team members who are committed to provide support to the callers round the clock.

The team is equipped with state of the art communication systems which includes inbound and outbound calls facility, outgoing SMS facility, customer relationship management (CRM) system, and family planning algorithms, integrated voice recording (IVR) and automated caller feedback facility.

A strong training and quality assurance mechanism was also an integral part of the helpline that allows to maintain the standard and improve the quality of services. Poocho helpline was currently providing family planning information and counseling services to more than 3,000 women and men per month and has the capacity to serve 20,000 callers per month.

The philosophy behind Poocho was encouraging people to discuss their family planning needs, providing them a comfortable environment where they don't feel shy to talk about their personal health issues.

It is a platform, where people are confident that they will get comprehensive family planning information and customized counseling services.

It is a resource on which people trust that their information is in safe hands and their discussion will be kept confidential.

An MoU was signed between Sindh FP 2020 and as a result of this MoU, Poocho has became the official FP2020 Helpline of Sindh. The objective of this public-private partnership was to integrate Poocho Helpline (0800 11171) with PWD, DoH, PPHI, LHW and MNCH under the umbrella of CIP as official FP2020 Helpline, to support in increasing CPR in Sindh.

This resource (POOCHO) was available 24/7 for provision of FP information and counseling services, task sharing with service providers through comprehensive FP/SRH counseling of clients for pre-service decision making, reduction in method discontinuation through dispelling myths and misconception and side effects management counseling and developing an effective referral and clients follow-up mechanism.

Related Topics

Sindh Population Welfare Women SMS 2020 Family

Recent Stories

Maldives-Russia Visa-Free System to Boost Bilatera ..

2 minutes ago

25 small dams completed in KP

2 minutes ago

Seoul Provides Moscow With Materials Allegedly Pro ..

2 minutes ago

Toll Gate System announced in Abu Dhabi, charging ..

20 minutes ago

Imran Khan's 23 years of struggle bore fruit on Ju ..

2 minutes ago

Monsoon's third spell generates urban flood warnin ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.