UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pecial Assistant To Prime Minister On Climate Change(SAPM) Malik Amin Aslam To Inaugurate 'Moto Tunnel' Near Ayubia National Park

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 04:49 PM

pecial Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change(SAPM) Malik Amin Aslam to inaugurate 'Moto Tunnel' near Ayubia National Park

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change(SAPM) Malik Amin Aslam will inaugurate reopening of the historical 'Moto Tunnel' near the pipeline track in Ayubia National Park on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change(SAPM) Malik Amin Aslam will inaugurate reopening of the historical 'Moto Tunnel' near the pipeline track in Ayubia National Park on Thursday.

According to the details,the tunnel has been renovated by the ministry of the climate change in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa forest and wildlife department under the UNDP and global environment facility funded sustainable forest management (SFM) project.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Undp

Recent Stories

Govt committed to uplift of KPs' merged districts: ..

1 minute ago

Park Lane reference against Zardari adjourned till ..

1 minute ago

Eight dead,1,040 injured in 928 accidents

1 minute ago

Russia to Spend $152Bln Per Year on 10-Year Plan f ..

4 minutes ago

British footballer appreciates Shahid Khan Afridi

31 minutes ago

Commissioner directs to ensure facilities at Pana ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.