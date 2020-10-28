pecial Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change(SAPM) Malik Amin Aslam to inaugurate 'Moto Tunnel' near Ayubia National Park

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change(SAPM) Malik Amin Aslam will inaugurate reopening of the historical 'Moto Tunnel' near the pipeline track in Ayubia National Park on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change(SAPM) Malik Amin Aslam will inaugurate reopening of the historical 'Moto Tunnel' near the pipeline track in Ayubia National Park on Thursday.

According to the details,the tunnel has been renovated by the ministry of the climate change in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa forest and wildlife department under the UNDP and global environment facility funded sustainable forest management (SFM) project.