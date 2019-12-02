UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pecial Assistant To Prime Minister (SAPM) On Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar Meets Japanese Delegation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 05:52 PM

pecial Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar meets Japanese delegation

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar Monday held a meeting with a delegation from embassy of Japan comprising Tokita Yuji and Doi Takemi along with UNDP's representatives,Ignacio Artaza and Laura Sheridan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar Monday held a meeting with a delegation from embassy of Japan comprising Tokita Yuji and Doi Takemi along with UNDP's representatives,Ignacio Artaza and Laura Sheridan.

Welcoming the delegates, Dar extended thanks for the continued support of Japanese government in diverse fields, especially assistance programmes offered for human resource development of youth.

He stressed for collaboration regarding implementation of various Japanese assisted projects in view to maximize their benefits for development of youth in Pakistan. "We greatly appreciate the scholarships offered by Japan to Pakistani students and youth and we are looking forward to enhancing these scholarships; focussing on skills development of our youth", Dar added.

He said that Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme must serve as a focal point for all public and private sector's initiatives undertaken for empowering the youth.

"The Kamyab Jawan Programme's web portal will host and present all data to our youth", he stated.

He emphasized the need for collaboration with different embassies in Islamabad and coordinating scholarships through PM Kamyab Jawan Programme's portal for effective communication with the Pakistani youth.

Usamn Dar said that there was need for establishment of Project Monitoring Unit (PMU) for the PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme with joint assistance of Japan, UNDP and other donor agencies.

"We want maximum representation in the PMU to ensure collaborative efforts for the development of our youth", adding that the government of Pakistan was quite eager that implementation of the programme was closely monitored for achieving the desired results.

Tokita Yuji said that there was a very good momentum in the bilateral relations between Japan and Pakistan.

He said that greater people to people contacts, cultural ties and business relations between the two countries were proof of a strong relationship.

Tokita said that his country was already offering a number of scholarships to young Pakistanis in different areas.

He said that"We are working on developing technical internship programmes in Japanese companies for Pakistani youth and will also offer the successful youth to work in Japan.Pakistani youth is very active and passionate about learning new skills and technologies. We are quite happy to share our knowledge with such a youth", Tokita added.

Ignacio Artaza said that more than 60 % of Pakistani population was below 30 years of age, which provided an ideal opportunity to invest in the country's human resource.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Business Young Japan Undp All From Government Share

Recent Stories

Who is Dua Mangi kidnapped from Karachi DHA?

2 minutes ago

OPPO works with global partners to conduct the fir ..

3 minutes ago

Huawei launches Y9s—the best device for YouTuber ..

17 minutes ago

Death Toll in Bus Accident in Northern Morocco Ris ..

4 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather forecast in most upper areas

4 minutes ago

Shanx defeat Jiangsu 121-131 in CBA

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.