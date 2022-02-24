UrduPoint.com

Pecial Secretary Health Punjab Visits NMU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 07:30 PM

pecial Secretary Health Punjab visits NMU

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Secretary Health Punjab, Dr. Asif Tufail, visited Nishtar Medical University (NMU) and inspected various departments to review the healthcare facilities being extended to patients.

Accompanied by NMU VC, Dr. Rana Altaf Ahmed, he went to the Accident & Emergency Department, Cardiology, operation theatres complex, under construction cancer Centre at Nishtar Hospital and the Department of Ophthalmology.

Principal Nishtar Medical College (NMC) Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, Dr. Masood Rauf Hiraj, Dr. Rashid Qamar Rao, MS Nishtar Hospital Dr. Amjad Chandio and other administrative officers were also present on the occasion.

The heads of different depts briefed Dr Asif about the details of medical facilities provided to the patients.

The special Secretary Health also spoke to the patients, their attendants and the medical staff on duty and got acquainted with the problems faced by them.

He expressed satisfaction over the provision of medical facilities and development projects and assured his full cooperation. On the occasion,.

He also visited the counter of Naya Pakistan National Health Card set up at OPD of Nishtar Hospital and appreciated the efforts of the administration on the arrangements made for the guidance of the people.

Related Topics

Accident Punjab Naya Pakistan Rashid Cancer

Recent Stories

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

2 hours ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

2 hours ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

2 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

2 hours ago
 South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With It ..

South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With Its Companies in Russia - Report ..

2 hours ago
 Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet Wi ..

Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet With Prime Minister of Pakistan- ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>