pecial Secretary Health Punjab visits NMU

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Secretary Health Punjab, Dr. Asif Tufail, visited Nishtar Medical University (NMU) and inspected various departments to review the healthcare facilities being extended to patients.

Accompanied by NMU VC, Dr. Rana Altaf Ahmed, he went to the Accident & Emergency Department, Cardiology, operation theatres complex, under construction cancer Centre at Nishtar Hospital and the Department of Ophthalmology.

Principal Nishtar Medical College (NMC) Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, Dr. Masood Rauf Hiraj, Dr. Rashid Qamar Rao, MS Nishtar Hospital Dr. Amjad Chandio and other administrative officers were also present on the occasion.

The heads of different depts briefed Dr Asif about the details of medical facilities provided to the patients.

The special Secretary Health also spoke to the patients, their attendants and the medical staff on duty and got acquainted with the problems faced by them.

He expressed satisfaction over the provision of medical facilities and development projects and assured his full cooperation. On the occasion,.

He also visited the counter of Naya Pakistan National Health Card set up at OPD of Nishtar Hospital and appreciated the efforts of the administration on the arrangements made for the guidance of the people.