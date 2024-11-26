PEC’s First 'Pathway To Practice' Desk Inaugurated At UET
Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The inaugural ceremony for the establishment of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Pathway to Practice Desk took place at UET Lahore here on Tuesday.
Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Engr. Waseem Nazir, along with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir inaugurated the desk. According to a spokesman for the UET, the establishment of the pathway to Practice Desk aims to strengthen the link between PEC and UET graduates. This will not only ease the registration process for engineers but also empower new graduates and help raise awareness in the engineering sector.
During the event, PEC Chairman Engr. Waseem Nazir said that the PEC will play an active role in the welfare of engineers, their employment, and their future prospects. “Our goal is to ensure that no engineer remains unemployed,” he added.
He also encouraged engineers to focus not only on their degrees but also on acquiring additional skills.
Vice Chancellor Dr. Shahid Munir stated that UET is Pakistan’s oldest and largest engineering institution, producing thousands of exceptional engineers every year. He welcomed the collaboration between PEC and UET, expressing hope that UET will become the largest hub for engineers in Lahore. He thanked Engr. Waseem Nazir for this initiative and expressed hope about further collaborations with PEC in the future.
On this occasion, Vice Chairman PEC Punjab Dr. Sohail Aftab Qureshi, Vice Chairman PEC Sindh Dr. Shoaib Mukhtar, PEC Executive Members Dr. Naveed Ramzan, Dr. Noor Sheikh, Dr. Usman Farooq, Dr. Khalid Farooq, and Mian Sultan were also present.
