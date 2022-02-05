UrduPoint.com

PEC's Online Meeting Held

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2022 | 07:50 PM

PEC's online meeting held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :An online meeting of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) was held which was attended by Vice President (VP) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Qasim Malik as special invitee.

The meeting was convened by Engr. Mir Masood Rashid and was attended by prominent representatives from the engineering sector.

SCCI VP Qasim Malik briefed the participants on milestones achieved by Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI).

The participants agreed on permanent representation from SCCI in Pakistan's Development Committee in order to strengthen industry-academia linkages.

Engr. Mir Masood Rashid and SCCI VP Qasim Malik agreed on starting an internship programme in different sectors of Sialkot for fresh graduates.

The SCCI would also highlight the sector-specific industrial issues to PEC to enable students to work on problems faced by different sectors of industries for their final year projects.

