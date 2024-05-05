PED Committed To Collaborate With Kyrgyzstan: Meher Kashif
Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2024 | 02:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan Meher Kashif Younis said that Punjab Education
Department (PED) was committed to fostering collaboration and support with Kyrgyzstan
to enhance their higher educational disciplines, particularly in the realm of technical
education, aligning with global standards.
Talking to the media, he said that a high-level joint delegation of the consulate of Kyrgyzstan
and Gold Ring Economic Forum (GREF) comprising the GREF Chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Sikander
Afzal, President Engineer Hasnain Reza Mirza and he himself had a fruitful and result-oriented
meeting with Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and worked out possibilities
modalities of cooperation with Kyrgyzstan.
Meher Kashif said, the minister envisioned a holistic approach to support Kyrgyzstan's
educational advancement, encompassing not only technical education but also other disciplines
crucial for socio-economic development. By fostering a conducive environment for learning,
research, and innovation, both regions can harness the full potential of their human capital
and contribute to regional prosperity and global competitiveness.
He said minister was ready to extend his full support and cooperation to Kyrgyzstan in its
journey to improve higher educational disciplines, with a special emphasis on technical
education in line with international standards.
This partnership signifies a commitment to
mutual growth, excellence, and innovation in education, laying the foundation for a prosperous
future for both regions. He said the exchange of knowledge and experiences between Punjab
and Kyrgyzstan would facilitate capacity building, curriculum development, faculty training,
and infrastructure enhancement. By leveraging each other's strengths and learning from
successful initiatives, both regions can enrich their educational landscapes and empower
their students with relevant, high-quality learning experiences.
Meher Kashif Younis said that by aligning with international standards, Kyrgyzstan can enhance
the mobility of its students and faculty, ensuring greater collaboration with institutions worldwide.
This alignment not only enhances the credibility and recognition of Kyrgyzstani qualifications
but also opens doors for international partnerships, research collaborations, and student exchanges,
he concluded.
