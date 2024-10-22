PED Issues TORs In Second Phase For Awarding 4453 Schools On Contract
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2024 | 01:00 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Schools education Department (PED) has issued TORs for giving 4453 schools on contract, in the second phase, sources told APP on Monday.
In the second phase, the Education Department has issued TORs for awarding 4453 schools on contract. Separate quotations have been allocated for Young Group, Individual, PfP partners and private schools.
Meanwhile, NGOs, age-tech firms, school chains have also been included in the quota, these schools will be given on contract in the second phase.
It is worth mentioning here that earlier, 5860 schools have been given on contract in the first phase, while, 2903 schools would be given on contract in the third phase.
Young group, individual and partner schools have a fee of Rs.10,000 to Rs.15,000 for applying. The application fee for NGOs, school chains and H-tech is Rs.100,000. PED has sought attachment of experience certificate with the application.
