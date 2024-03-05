Open Menu

PED Secy Visits Rescue Sargodha Station

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 04:30 PM

PED Secy visits Rescue Sargodha station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Punjab Emergency Department (PED) Secretary Dr Rizwan Naseer visited Rescue-1122

Sargodha on Tuesday.

The purpose of his visit was to review the 15-year performance of Rescue Sargodha station,

says a handout.

Secretary Dr Rizwan Naseer said that Rescue-1122 station was established in Sargodha

city some fifteen years ago which had provided its services to millions of people.

He further stated that Rescue-1122 would continue to serve the public with the same

enthusiasm and zeal in the future.

District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah presented a performance report on which

Dr Rizwan Naseer expressed his satisfaction.

Divisional Emergency Officer Dr Fawad Shahzad accompanied him during the visit.

