PED Secy Visits Rescue Sargodha Station
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Punjab Emergency Department (PED) Secretary Dr Rizwan Naseer visited Rescue-1122
Sargodha on Tuesday.
The purpose of his visit was to review the 15-year performance of Rescue Sargodha station,
says a handout.
Secretary Dr Rizwan Naseer said that Rescue-1122 station was established in Sargodha
city some fifteen years ago which had provided its services to millions of people.
He further stated that Rescue-1122 would continue to serve the public with the same
enthusiasm and zeal in the future.
District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah presented a performance report on which
Dr Rizwan Naseer expressed his satisfaction.
Divisional Emergency Officer Dr Fawad Shahzad accompanied him during the visit.
Recent Stories
Resolution moved to NA demanding Imran Khan, others’ immediate release
PSL 9: Babar Azam makes another unique record
World leaders felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming PMO
ECP announces to hold Senate elections on April 3
Ramadan relief package; check details here!
US all set to work with Pakistan’s new government
Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office of Prime Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024
Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi
PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy
Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ration Bags to be distributed among deserving families by Mar 205 seconds ago
-
KP AG, eight AAGs send resignations to KP Governor8 seconds ago
-
4 illegal arm holders arrested18 seconds ago
-
ACE recovers Rs 101.1 m from defaulters10 minutes ago
-
Kite seller among three held in DI Khan10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner starts distribution of ration10 minutes ago
-
KPFS&HFA team conduct operations in DI Khan20 minutes ago
-
Robbery-murder suspect arrested20 minutes ago
-
1803 power pilferers caught in Mepco circle20 minutes ago
-
Murree admin starts supply of Ramazan Negheban ration package30 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Customs seize gold ornaments worth millions at Karachi Airport30 minutes ago
-
Again crackdown on riders without helmets40 minutes ago