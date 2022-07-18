Pedagogical training for the young teachers starts for first time in Islamia University of Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The Department of Education of Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Monday started month-long pedagogical training for the young teaching faculty of the University.

The training will be comprised of twenty sessions on various aspects of pedagogical skills.

This initiative is taken for the first time in the history of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur where more than 2000 regular and visiting faculty are participating in the training program.

Inaugurating the training program Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur said that as the role of a teacher at any level is substantial for the quality of the education, the quality of the teacher and teaching depends upon the pedagogical skills and professionalism.

The current endeavor is salient for the advancement of pedagogical skills, teaching Tact, and professional ethics in the young faculty which is most important for the increase of efficiency and effectiveness of the teachers.

The Focal Person of the training program Prof.

Dr. Irshad Hussain, Dean, Faculty of Education said that this training will be carried out to incurred for the advanced teaching-learning process and learning technologies in education as Planning for Teaching and Use of Media in Instruction, Understanding System, Teaching Practice, Measuring Student's Learning Outcomes, Pedagogical Skill and learning sciences.

This training will not only improve the quality of teaching methodologies in higher education but also be beneficial for the upgrading of the ranking of Islamia University at the national and international levels.

This innovative initiative is taken under the guidance of Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice-chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is conducting this training on a large scale, as in the first batch, more than 2000 teachers will acquire that quality training on pedagogical skills.

The next training will be given to the teachers of the affiliated colleges of all the three districts of the Bahawalpur division.