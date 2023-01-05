Peddler held, over 80 bottles liquor recovered in Lahore

Lahore police arrested a drug peddler and recovered over 80 bottles of liquor from him at Mehmood Booty, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Lahore police arrested a drug peddler and recovered over 80 bottles of liquor from him at Mehmood Booty, here on Thursday.

Police established a picket and signalled a suspected vehicle to stop.

The policemen during checking recovered liquor from the vehicle. Police claimed that the accused was going to Shakargar from Lahore for supplying the liquor.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation was underway.