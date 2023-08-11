Open Menu

Peddler Held With 16-kg Narcotics

CIA Staff Police claimed on Friday to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 16 kilograms narcotics from his possession

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :CIA Staff Police claimed on Friday to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 16 kilograms narcotics from his possession.

According to police, the CIA team, led by In-charge Inspector Naseer Ahmed Khan, conducted a raid in the vicinity of Police Station Factory Area and arrested notorious drug peddler Sabir Hussain and recovered 9 kilograms of high-quality opium and 7 kilograms of charas from his possession.

Talking to media, Inspector Naseer Ahmed Khan said that the apprehended peddler Sabir Hussain was transporting narcotics from Lahore to Sharaqpur using an auto-rickshaw when he was caught following a tip-off. He said that another peddler Ashfaq managed to scape from the scene while raids are being conducted to arrest the fleeing accused.

