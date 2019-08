KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) ::Police have unearthed a distillery and recovered liquor during a crackdown in the premises of Kacha Khu police station, on Tuesday.

According to police sources, police raided on a distillery and arrested drug peddler Yasin, besides recovering 68 litre liquor from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.