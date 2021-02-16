UrduPoint.com
Peddler Held With Hashish

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 09:00 PM

Peddler held with hashish

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession.

A team of Gogera Police, headed by SHO Hafiz Athar, conducted a raid and arrested drug peddler Muhammad Asif Ali resident of Nawan Khol, besides recovering 2,200 gram hashish from his possession.

Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

