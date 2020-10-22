Peddler Held With Narcotics
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 09:46 PM
OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession.
A police team of Mandi Ahmadabad conducted a raid and arrested Muhammad Azam besides recovering 2.5 kg charas from him.
Further investigations were underway.