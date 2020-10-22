Peddler held with narcotics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession.

A police team of Mandi Ahmadabad conducted a raid and arrested Muhammad Azam besides recovering 2.5 kg charas from him.

Further investigations were underway.