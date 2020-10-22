UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peddler Held With Narcotics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 09:46 PM

Peddler held with narcotics

Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession.

A police team of Mandi Ahmadabad conducted a raid and arrested Muhammad Azam besides recovering 2.5 kg charas from him.

Further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

UK-EU talks resume as clock ticks down to Brexit d ..

3 minutes ago

Mexico strikes deal with US to settle water debt

3 minutes ago

Hafeez Shaikh chairs FBR policy board meeting

3 minutes ago

Lahore police arrested 286 gamblers during last 27 ..

3 minutes ago

Secy Labour chairs meeting to review I.T initiativ ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Take Its Most Advanced Missiles In ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.