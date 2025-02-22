Open Menu

Peddler Held With Over 3kg Drugs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Peddler held with over 3kg drugs

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Civil Lines police arrested Sajjad Hussain alias Saja Keeri, a notorious drug dealer with a long history of criminal activities.

He was caught red-handed while supplying a large quantity of narcotics. Police recovered 3.

25 kilograms of hashish from his possession. According to the SHO Civil Lines Police Station, the accused has an extensive criminal record, with 42 cases registered against him, including multiple charges related to drug trafficking and theft. In addition to the charges, Saja Keeri is also a proclaimed offender in several cases registered at various police stations.

Recent Stories

Shaden Yaser emerges top scorer in opening day of ..

Shaden Yaser emerges top scorer in opening day of Abu Dhabi International Arabia ..

6 minutes ago
 Palestinian Cause set crucial guiding principle in ..

Palestinian Cause set crucial guiding principle in UAE's foreign policy: FNC

21 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with Chi ..

Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with China to strengthen economic, bus ..

33 minutes ago
 SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycl ..

SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycle

33 minutes ago
 University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women ..

University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women in Research

34 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah community hub, directs expans ..

34 minutes ago
Global Developer Conference underway to promote im ..

Global Developer Conference underway to promote implementation of AI scenarios

34 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Sho ..

Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Shooting Championships 2025

34 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint Lucia on Independence Day

35 minutes ago
 DEWA organises 2nd cycle of CleanTech Innovators E ..

DEWA organises 2nd cycle of CleanTech Innovators Exhibition

35 minutes ago
 Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru

Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru

35 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Saudi King, Crown ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on Founding Day

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan