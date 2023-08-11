Open Menu

Peddler Involved In Supplying Drugs At Educational Institution, Three Street Criminals Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Peddler involved in supplying drugs at educational institution, three street criminals arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :A drug dealer involved in supplying drugs to students and three street criminals were arrested after an encounter with police on Friday.

According to Sir Syed police, an alleged drug dealer was nabbed from the vicinity of a private university, who was selling drugs to the students.

The arrested was identified as Nauman son of Abdul Razzaq and 1.100kg of hashish was recovered from his possession.

In another action, three allegedly involved in street crimes were arrested after an exchange of firing.

A team from Sir Syed police station had an exchange of firing with robbers and as a result, three identified as Ali son of Ramzan, Ayan alias Farhan son of Istaqbal, and Hamza son of Kamal were arrested.

The police recovered a 30-bore pistol along with a loaded magazine, two revolvers, and two mobile phones from them.

Cases were registered and all arrested were handed over to investigation authorities.

