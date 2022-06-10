UrduPoint.com

Peddler Ran Over By Van

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2022 | 04:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :A speeding van ran over a peddler on Narrwala Road near here on Friday.

Rescue-1122 said that the victim was walking alongside the road when he was hit to death by a speeding loader van near Sultan Town stop.

He died on the spot without getting medical assistance.

The deceased was identified as Ahmed son of Anayyat.

Rescue-1122 later handed over the body to police.

