Peddlers involved in inter-provincial drug trafficking arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The district City Police in a joint operation with an intelligence agency busted three suspects involved in inter-provincial drug supply and recovered hashish, fake service cards, and other documents from their possession.

The arrested suspects used to identify themselves as the officials of an intelligence agency, according to SSP City Arif Aziz on Wednesday.

More than 10kg hashish, fake cards of sensitive institutions, and other documents were recovered from the accused. They were identified as Pervez Ahmed, Najeebullah, and Nimatullah.

Information was being obtained about other accomplices of the group. Their previous criminal record was being ascertained while cases had been registered and further investigation was underway.