Pedestrian among 2 killed, 4 injured in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Two people were killed and another four injured in separate road accidents in Sahiwal police precincts on Tuesday.

Police sources said that one Zafar Iqbal of Lalian was travelling along with two other persons on Jhang-Sargodha Road when his motorbike collided with a pickup van near village Jahanian Shah Adda.

As a result, Zafar Iqbal died on-the-spot while four others -- Ishaq, Farooq, Muhammad Bukhsh and Irfan -- received injuries.

In another accident, a speeding motorcyclist Shehryar hit to death a pedestrian Tayyab Ali (18). Police have arrested the accused.

The injured were referred to Faisalabad Allied Hospital. Police have registered separate cases.