Pedestrian among 2 killed in road mishaps in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Two people including a pedestrian were killed while two others injured in separate road accidents in Bhera and Bhalwal police limits on Wednesday.

Police said Javed Iqbal resident of Gujjar Khan along with his two companions Ali Asghar and Syed Mehr Shah was traveling on motorway towards Lahore when the speedy vehicle went out of control and turned over near Bhera.

As a result Javed died on the spot while the two others sustained injuries.

In another accident, a speedy driven dumper vehicle hit to death a pedestrian Muzammil of Chak 7/NB Bhalwal while crossing road near the village.

The accused managed to fled from the scene.

The injured were shifted to hospital. Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.