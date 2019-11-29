UrduPoint.com
Pedestrian Among 2 Killed In Road Mishaps In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 02:56 PM

Pedestrian among 2 killed in road mishaps in Sargodha

Two people including an old man were killed in separate road accidents in Sillanwali and Kotmomin police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Two people including an old man were killed in separate road accidents in Sillanwali and Kotmomin police limits.

Police sources said Friday that Muhammad Khurram resident of Chak 155/NB was moving on a motorcycle on Sillawali- Jhang road when a recklessly driven loaded Hyundai vehicle (LXU- 7892) hit the motorbike near Sobhaga village as a result Muhammad Khurram died on the spot.

The accused driver fled away leaving the vehicle.

In another accident, a speeding driven car hit to death a pedestrian Baba Shamas Kalu (67) while crossing road at village Kundhal near Noori Mosque and fled.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

