Pedestrian among 2 killed in separate incidents

Two people were killed in separate incidents of Piplan and Sadder Minawali police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Two people were killed in separate incidents of Piplan and Sadder Minawali police limits.

Police sources said Tuesday that Hussain Shah (62) resident of Bilal Abad Minawali was crossing main road when recklessly driven motorcyclist (MUX/589) Sher Zaman hit and injured Hussain Shah.

The injured was shifted to DHQ Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

In another incident, Muhammad Abrar of Dhook Shams Tehsil Piplan died of receiving electric shock while repairing switch board.

Police have registered separate cases.