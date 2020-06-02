UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pedestrian Among 2 Killed In Separate Incidents

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 04:23 PM

Pedestrian among 2 killed in separate incidents

Two people were killed in separate incidents of Piplan and Sadder Minawali police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Two people were killed in separate incidents of Piplan and Sadder Minawali police limits.

Police sources said Tuesday that Hussain Shah (62) resident of Bilal Abad Minawali was crossing main road when recklessly driven motorcyclist (MUX/589) Sher Zaman hit and injured Hussain Shah.

The injured was shifted to DHQ Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

In another incident, Muhammad Abrar of Dhook Shams Tehsil Piplan died of receiving electric shock while repairing switch board.

Police have registered separate cases.

Related Topics

Injured Police Road Died Piplan

Recent Stories

Vivo S1 Pro is Now Available at a More Attractive ..

8 minutes ago

Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) h ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus SOPs violation posing threat to reside ..

3 minutes ago

Two murdered, 2 injured in firing incidents in Mia ..

6 minutes ago

Roadside bomb kills 7 civilians in Afghanistan

6 minutes ago

Provincial Minister for Energy, Dr Akhtar Malik ad ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.