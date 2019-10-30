UrduPoint.com
Pedestrian Bridge, Direly In Need At Kashmir Highway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Wed 30th October 2019 | 01:05 PM

Due to the lack of concentration and consideration of Capital Development Authority (CDA) people visiting weekly bazaar put their live in danger as there is no pedestrian bridge on 7 kilometer long Kashmir Highway

At present, no overhead bridge has been constructed on the 7-kilometer-long stretch of the Metro Bus extension and the pedestrians can be seen crossing the road on foot, endangering their lives and limbs.

Munir Ahmed, resident of G-10, said that people of various sectors come to weekly bazaar of Peshawar Morr to purchase items of daily use but facing severe life risk by crossing the busy Kashmir Highway.

Similarly Jinnah Avenue, running across F and G sectors, is the busiest� road�in the capital.

In the absence of the overhead bridges, the pedestrians have no other option but to cross the eight-lanes of the Jinnah Avenue and the Metro bus track to reach the other side.

In the absence of the overhead bridges, the gap left in the fences of the Metro bus is the only way to reach the other side.

Another resident of G-10,�Asghar Khan�said that many�traffic�accidents have been occurred on this�road�due to non availability of pedestrian bridge thus demanding to construct pedestrian bridge as soon as possible.

When contacted to the relevant officer at CDA he was not available with any detail or update on the concerned issue.



