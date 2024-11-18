Pedestrian Crushed To Death By Tractor-trolley
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2024 | 10:32 PM
Layyah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) A pedestrian was crushed to death by a tractor-trolley near Botta Flour Mill in the Jharkal area of Karor Lal Eason Tehsil, on Friday.
According to rescue sources, a rashly driven tractor-trolly ran over a pedestrian, identified as Rabnawaz of Chak 179-A TDA.
As a result, Rabnawaz succumbed to his injuries on the spot.
Rescue 1122 personnel reached the scene and shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.
The tractor-trolley driver managed to flee from the scene while the police have initiated legal proceedings and are actively searching for the driver.
