Open Menu

Pedestrian Crushed To Death By Tractor-trolley

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2024 | 10:32 PM

Pedestrian crushed to death by tractor-trolley

A pedestrian was crushed to death by a tractor-trolley near Botta Flour Mill in the Jharkal area of Karor Lal Eason Tehsil, on Friday

Layyah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) A pedestrian was crushed to death by a tractor-trolley near Botta Flour Mill in the Jharkal area of Karor Lal Eason Tehsil, on Friday.

According to rescue sources, a rashly driven tractor-trolly ran over a pedestrian, identified as Rabnawaz of Chak 179-A TDA.

As a result, Rabnawaz succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Rescue 1122 personnel reached the scene and shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

The tractor-trolley driver managed to flee from the scene while the police have initiated legal proceedings and are actively searching for the driver.

Related Topics

Police Driver Rescue 1122 From Flour

Recent Stories

Scabies transmitted person to person through close ..

Scabies transmitted person to person through close skin contact: Skin specialist

7 seconds ago
 PTI encouraging violence under guise of protest: M ..

PTI encouraging violence under guise of protest: Musadik

1 second ago
 Intermediate Part II exams: Two fake candidates ca ..

Intermediate Part II exams: Two fake candidates caught red-handed

2 seconds ago
 Russia kills 3 in Donetsk as Zelensky visits front ..

Russia kills 3 in Donetsk as Zelensky visits frontline

4 seconds ago
 LHC commends Punjab govt's efforts to combat smog

LHC commends Punjab govt's efforts to combat smog

27 minutes ago
 UN climate chief urges focus on major political de ..

UN climate chief urges focus on major political decisions to advance climate act ..

28 minutes ago
Dry, cold weather forecast for Lahore

Dry, cold weather forecast for Lahore

37 minutes ago
 Court dismisses NAB's application to withdraw BoP ..

Court dismisses NAB's application to withdraw BoP reference

32 minutes ago
 ITF Junior Tennis C'ships: Local talent shines in ..

ITF Junior Tennis C'ships: Local talent shines in boys’ singles

32 minutes ago
 DPM Dar chairs 5th session of Exploration & Produc ..

DPM Dar chairs 5th session of Exploration & Production Committee

30 minutes ago
 Govt urged to increase timings for restaurants

Govt urged to increase timings for restaurants

30 minutes ago
 Fashion designer Ali Xeeshan calls on Spanish parl ..

Fashion designer Ali Xeeshan calls on Spanish parliamentarians

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan