Pedestrian Die As Truck Run Over Him

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) A pedestrian was killed as a speeding truck hit him near mill Sadiqabad here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue officials, a 14-year-old teenager identified as Ibrahim s/o Abdul Rahman was crossing the road near Mill Sadiqabad, meanwhile, a speeding truck ran over him, as a result, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Police shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital, and started further investigation.

