Pedestrian died in road accident

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :A pedestrian on Wednesday crushed to death by a vehicle near Mandra, Rescue 1122 said.

A pedestrian Muhammad Zaman (66) was hit by a van in front of LRBT, hospital when he attempted to cross the road.

As a result, he died on the spot due to head injury.

On information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the body to hospital for legal formalities.