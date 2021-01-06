UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pedestrian Died In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :A pedestrian on Wednesday crushed to death by a vehicle near Mandra, Rescue 1122 said.

A pedestrian Muhammad Zaman (66) was hit by a van in front of LRBT, hospital when he attempted to cross the road.

As a result, he died on the spot due to head injury.

On information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the body to hospital for legal formalities.

