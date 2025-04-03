Pedestrian died in road accident

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) A pedestrian died in a road accident on Thursday near Havelian Interchange, when an unidentified vehicle hit him approximately two kilometers from the interchange.

According to Rescue 1122 Abbottabad, the medical team swiftly responded to the incident upon receiving the information.

However, the victim had already succumbed to injuries on the spot.

The rescue team later transferred the deceased’s body to Type D Hospital Havelian for further procedures.

Police is investigating the incident to identify the vehicle.