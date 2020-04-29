UrduPoint.com
Pedestrian Hit To Death In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 03:32 PM

Pedestrian hit to death in Faisalabad

A pedestrian was killed while crossing a road, in the area of Millat Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) : A pedestrian was killed while crossing a road, in the area of Millat Town police station.

Rescue-1122 said on Wednesday that Waseem s/o Arshad resident of Chak No.104-JB was crossing Sheikhupura Road near Millat Chowk when a rashly driven mini truck hit him.

He died on the spot.

Area police took the body into custody and started investigation.

