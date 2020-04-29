Pedestrian Hit To Death In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 03:32 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) : A pedestrian was killed while crossing a road, in the area of Millat Town police station.
Rescue-1122 said on Wednesday that Waseem s/o Arshad resident of Chak No.104-JB was crossing Sheikhupura Road near Millat Chowk when a rashly driven mini truck hit him.
He died on the spot.
Area police took the body into custody and started investigation.