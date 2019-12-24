UrduPoint.com
Pedestrian Hit To Death In Rajanpur

Pedestrian hit to death in Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :A man was hit to death by a loaded tractor-trolley at Indus Highway near Grid Station here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, Sawan, a resident of Qasimpur Colony, was returning home from market when a speeding tractor-trolley hit him from back side, killing him on-the-spot.

The rescue officials shifted the body to the morgue of District Headquarters Hospital Rajanpur.

The City police impounded the tractor-trolley, though driver managed to escaped from the scene.

