Pedestrian Hit To Death In Rajanpur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 07:18 PM
A man was hit to death by a loaded tractor-trolley at Indus Highway near Grid Station here on Tuesday
According to Rescue-1122 sources, Sawan, a resident of Qasimpur Colony, was returning home from market when a speeding tractor-trolley hit him from back side, killing him on-the-spot.
The rescue officials shifted the body to the morgue of District Headquarters Hospital Rajanpur.
The City police impounded the tractor-trolley, though driver managed to escaped from the scene.