FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :An aged pedestrian was killed in a road accident in the area of Sadar police station

Police spokesman said on Friday that 65-year-old Sharif of Chak No 229-RB was crossing Jaranwala Road when a speeding rickshaw hit him.

He received serious injuries and was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police handed over the body to his relatives for burial.