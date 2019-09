(@imziishan)

A pedestrian was killed in an accident in Gulberg police limits on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :A pedestrian was killed in an accident in Gulberg police limits on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said 56-year-old Umar Farooq was crossing the road when a speeding van hit and killed him.