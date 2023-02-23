Pedestrian Killed In Road Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2023 | 10:10 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :A pedestrian was killed by hitting a tractor-trolley near Madina chowk bypass Kot Addu here on Thursday.
According to rescue officials, a trolley loaded with sugarcane hit 30-year-old Muhammad Rashid near Madina chowk bypass Kot Addu.
As a result, Muhammad Rashid died on the spot. Rescue-1122 shifted the body to a nearby hospital, later, the body handed over to heirs.
The accident occurred due to the failure of brakes of the tractor-trolley.
Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.