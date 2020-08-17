Pedestrian Killed In Road Mishap
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ):A pedestrian was killed, while another sustained injuries in road accident in the area of Gulberg police station.
According to Rescue-1122 spokesman here on Monday that a speeding rickshaw hit two pedestrians when they were crossing Narwala road near HBL branch Jinnah colony.
Consequently,pedestrian Abdul Majeed (45),resident of D-Type colony received serious injuries and died on the spot,while other pedestrian Ubaid Javaid (18),resident of Sialkot sustained injuries.
Rescue-1122 team provided first aid to the injured and shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.