Pedestrian killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :A pedestrian was killed in a road mishap in the area of Roshan Wala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that 21-year-old Shehar Yar was crossing the road near Chak 249/R-B Baloch Wala when a speeding tractor-trolley hit him seriously.

As a result, the ill-fated youth received serious injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.