Pedestrian Killed In Road Mishap
Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2023 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :A pedestrian was killed in a road mishap in the area of Roshan Wala police station.
Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that 21-year-old Shehar Yar was crossing the road near Chak 249/R-B Baloch Wala when a speeding tractor-trolley hit him seriously.
As a result, the ill-fated youth received serious injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.
The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.