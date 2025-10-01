Pedestrian killed in road mishap

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) A pedestrian was killed by the hit of a speeding trailer near Taj Chowk MM Road Fatehpur on Wednesday.

According to the Rescue 1122 sources, 43-year old Javed Iqbal, a resident of Chak No 113/ML was returning home from market when a speeding trailer hit him from behind, injuring him seriously.

He died on-the-spot.

Rescue officials shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Fatehpur while the police concerned have started the investigations into the incident by taking trailer into custody, however, the driver managed to escape from the scene.

APP/shn