Pedestrian Killed In Road Mishap
Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2025 | 03:00 PM
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) A pedestrian was killed by the hit of a speeding trailer near Taj Chowk MM Road Fatehpur on Wednesday.
According to the Rescue 1122 sources, 43-year old Javed Iqbal, a resident of Chak No 113/ML was returning home from market when a speeding trailer hit him from behind, injuring him seriously.
He died on-the-spot.
Rescue officials shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Fatehpur while the police concerned have started the investigations into the incident by taking trailer into custody, however, the driver managed to escape from the scene.
APP/shn
Recent Stories
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Paris Fashion Week in Manish Malhotra creation
Saim Ayub tops ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings, Pandya and Nabi slip
Tropical depression expected to form in Arabian Sea in 24 hours; no immediate im ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nigeria on Independence Day
CBUAE hosts Annual International Operational Risk Working Group meeting for cent ..
M42, Medical Tourism Association, Mastercard to expand UAE’s global patient re ..
Khalifa University, Ducab to advance 2D materials research, industrial applicati ..
Arab, German news agencies to discuss media development at Berlin symposium
UAE leaders congratulate President of Cyprus on Independence Day
10 Militants killed in Quetta operation
Technology Innovation Institute unveils 'Manarat' control electronics platform
Sharjah Ruler issues decree to convene SCC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth, married woman killed in Charsadda4 seconds ago
-
Poetry recitation competition held at SBBU7 seconds ago
-
District admin to tighten noose around illegal housing schemes10 minutes ago
-
Pedestrian killed in road mishap10 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 responds to 516 emergencies in September10 minutes ago
-
582 feeders restored in flood-hit areas: Power Division10 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against public transport for overcharging10 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed, cleanliness drive launched in DIKhan on TMO’s directives20 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness drive launched30 minutes ago
-
DC Sialkot assumes charge of PERA force40 minutes ago
-
Laborer electrocuted to death in Gazi Abad area60 minutes ago
-
Gilani for united efforts to achieve political, economic stability1 hour ago