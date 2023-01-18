UrduPoint.com

Pedestrian Killed In Road Mishap In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2023 | 09:59 PM

A pedestrian was crushed to death in a road mishap in the area of Khurarianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :A pedestrian was crushed to death in a road mishap in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that a speedy truck hit a pedestrian Ijaz (41) son of Abdul Ghani resident of Iftikhar Colony when he was crossing Khurarianwala Road near rescue station.

As a result, the man received serious injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police took the body and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.

