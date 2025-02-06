Pedestrian killed on road in khanewal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) A tragic road accident claimed the life of a 60-year-old pedestrian after being hit by a speeding bus near Chak No. 109 Mor.

According to details, Muhammad Ramzan, son of Rahim Bakhsh, a resident of Kahror Pacca, Lodhran, was crossing the road when a bus hit him.

The impact was fatal, and he died on-the-spot.

Rescue 1122 arrived at the scene and shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Jahanian, for further procedures. Meanwhile, local police reached the location and initiated an investigation into the incident.