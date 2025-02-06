Open Menu

Pedestrian Killed On Road In Khanewal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 08:51 PM

Pedestrian killed on road in khanewal

A tragic road accident claimed the life of a 60-year-old pedestrian after being hit by a speeding bus near Chak No. 109 Mor

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) A tragic road accident claimed the life of a 60-year-old pedestrian after being hit by a speeding bus near Chak No. 109 Mor.

According to details, Muhammad Ramzan, son of Rahim Bakhsh, a resident of Kahror Pacca, Lodhran, was crossing the road when a bus hit him.

The impact was fatal, and he died on-the-spot.

Rescue 1122 arrived at the scene and shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Jahanian, for further procedures. Meanwhile, local police reached the location and initiated an investigation into the incident.

Recent Stories

UAE introduces robot-assisted ‘Bikini’ hip rep ..

UAE introduces robot-assisted ‘Bikini’ hip replacement

10 minutes ago
 UAE, Russia discuss boosting financial cooperation

UAE, Russia discuss boosting financial cooperation

11 minutes ago
 10th Linguistic Council highlights modern Arabic m ..

10th Linguistic Council highlights modern Arabic methodology

11 minutes ago
 Pedestrian killed on road in khanewal

Pedestrian killed on road in khanewal

4 minutes ago
 International Workshop on “Beyond the Border: Ec ..

International Workshop on “Beyond the Border: Ecology, Economy, and Community ..

4 minutes ago
 President Zardari's visit to further strengthen sp ..

President Zardari's visit to further strengthen special friendly relations: Prof ..

4 minutes ago
UAE achieves landmark scientific achievement in An ..

UAE achieves landmark scientific achievement in Antarctica

25 minutes ago
 TRENDS launches research report on economic impact ..

TRENDS launches research report on economic impact of AI in UAE

25 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Mini ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Kuwait

25 minutes ago
 NYU presents highest honour to Emirati Abdulsalam ..

NYU presents highest honour to Emirati Abdulsalam AlMadani

26 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza Shahbaz acquitted in Ram ..

PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza Shahbaz acquitted in Ramazan Sugar Mills case

28 minutes ago
 DS drives digital transformation to achieve sustai ..

DS drives digital transformation to achieve sustainability

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan