Pedestrian Killed, Several Others Injured In Road Mishap In Mansehra

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 01:23 PM

Pedestrian killed, several others injured in road mishap in Mansehra

A pedestrian was killed while several others including driver of vehicle was injured in a road mishap on Ogi Mansehra road

Mansehra (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) A pedestrian was killed while several others including driver of vehicle was injured in a road mishap on Ogi Mansehra road.The victim identified as Abdul Muneeb was crossing the road when a speedy Toyota Hiace hit with him near Haji Qamar, Mansehra road.

As a result he sustained serious injuries and rushed to nearby local hospital for first aid but he could not survive.Moreover after incident, Toyota also hit with a dumper as a result driver of Toyota Hiace along with other passengers suffered serious injuries.All were rushed to nearby local hospital for first aid.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

