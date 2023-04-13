(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a speedy trailer while he was walking along the road after Sehri time early Thursday morning in Burewala.

Shamshad Ali, r/o civil park area, was taking a walk on a road in model town police area, when a speedy trailer hit him from behind causing his death on the spot.

The driver escaped soon after the accident.

Model town police reached the spot and started investigations.