Pedestrian Killed Under Trailer's Wheels
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2023 | 07:00 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a speedy trailer while he was walking along the road after Sehri time early Thursday morning in Burewala.
Shamshad Ali, r/o civil park area, was taking a walk on a road in model town police area, when a speedy trailer hit him from behind causing his death on the spot.
The driver escaped soon after the accident.
Model town police reached the spot and started investigations.