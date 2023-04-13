UrduPoint.com

Pedestrian Killed Under Trailer's Wheels

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Pedestrian killed under trailer's wheels

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a speedy trailer while he was walking along the road after Sehri time early Thursday morning in Burewala.

Shamshad Ali, r/o civil park area, was taking a walk on a road in model town police area, when a speedy trailer hit him from behind causing his death on the spot.

The driver escaped soon after the accident.

Model town police reached the spot and started investigations.

Related Topics

Accident Police Driver Road Burewala From

Recent Stories

Farmers hold protest against delay in repair of CR ..

Farmers hold protest against delay in repair of CRBC

9 minutes ago
 BoAJK launches easy, prompt repayment based loan s ..

BoAJK launches easy, prompt repayment based loan schemes

9 minutes ago
 KU, Trkiye Yunus Emre Institute inks MoU to establ ..

KU, Trkiye Yunus Emre Institute inks MoU to establish Turkish language culture c ..

9 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre organises live in ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre organises live interaction with astronaut Sulta ..

58 minutes ago
 Total liquid foreign reserves reach near $ 9.56 bi ..

Total liquid foreign reserves reach near $ 9.56 billion

10 minutes ago
 Hungary to Withdraw Representatives from IIB After ..

Hungary to Withdraw Representatives from IIB After Its Inclusion in US sanctions ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.