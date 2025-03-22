Open Menu

Pedestrian Movement Resumes At Torkham Border

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2025 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Pedestrian movement to Afghanistan resumed on Saturday at the Torkham border immigration section after completion of renovation work.

According to the immigration office, only passengers with valid visas and passports will be allowed to travel to Afghanistan.

The border was initially set to reopen for pedestrian movement on Friday, but due to a malfunction in the immigration system, the reopening was delayed.

The immigration system was damaged on February 21 during an exchange of fire between Pakistani and Afghan forces.

On Wednesday, after 25 days, the Torkham border crossing was reopened but only for cargo vehicles and patients. Immigration officials stated that, on average, around 10,000 passengers travel through the Torkham border daily.

