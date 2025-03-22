Pedestrian Movement Resumes At Torkham Border
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2025 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Pedestrian movement to Afghanistan resumed on Saturday at the Torkham border immigration section after completion of renovation work.
According to the immigration office, only passengers with valid visas and passports will be allowed to travel to Afghanistan.
The border was initially set to reopen for pedestrian movement on Friday, but due to a malfunction in the immigration system, the reopening was delayed.
The immigration system was damaged on February 21 during an exchange of fire between Pakistani and Afghan forces.
On Wednesday, after 25 days, the Torkham border crossing was reopened but only for cargo vehicles and patients. Immigration officials stated that, on average, around 10,000 passengers travel through the Torkham border daily.
Recent Stories
UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering people of determination
ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water Day 2025
Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan states
Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak
Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused of torturing his driver
Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling with 50% Energy Saving!
Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Padel Tennis champs
Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban for ball shining
We pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Founding Father of the Islamic Re ..
Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline for second consecutive day
UAE, China strengthen cooperation in nuclear regulation
Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sports are essential for healthy society, says AJK PM6 minutes ago
-
Pedestrian movement resumes at Torkham Border6 minutes ago
-
Chairman Kisan Ittehad emphasizes for modern technology to improve agricultural efficiency16 minutes ago
-
RPO Alpa spends busy day in Murree, inaugurates Eagle Squad16 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive security plan finalized for Hazrat Ali's Martyrdom Day26 minutes ago
-
AJK President, PM highlight significance of Pakistan day26 minutes ago
-
Ulema call for official holiday on martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali (RA)26 minutes ago
-
Livestock Department marks World Forest Day26 minutes ago
-
SSP, DC visits routes of main procession of Youm-e-Ali26 minutes ago
-
Drug addict kills three fellows with hand grenade in Parachinar26 minutes ago
-
DCC meeting held to review developmental projects26 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to expand queue management system in tertiary care hospitals: health minister26 minutes ago