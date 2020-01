Pedestrian overun by van in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :A man was overun by a loader van on Jarranwala road late Thursday night.

Rescue 1122 said here on Friday that Rizwan Khan (30) s/o Majeed Khan was walking alongside the road near Sayin De Khoi on Jarranwala road when a speeding van ran over him.

In separate incident,an unknown man about 40 was found dead near grid station on Jarranwala road in Saddar police limits. Police shifted the body to mortuary.