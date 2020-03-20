Pedestrian run over by speeding bus in Alipur

A pedestrian was killed after being run over by a speeding bus on the Girls College Road in Alipur on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :A pedestrian was killed after being run over by a speeding bus on the Girls College Road in Alipur on Friday.

The accident occurred due to bus driver's negligence, according torescuers.

Rescue 1122 personnel shifted the body of deceased Muhammad Yousuf, resident of Tibbi Arain, Alipur to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. The driver sped away the bus soon after the accident and was still at large.