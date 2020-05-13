Pedestrian woman among two killed in road accidents

(@FahadShabbir)

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed in separate road accidents in Minawali and Wan Bhachran police limits.

Police sources said Wednesday that Abdul Ghafoor, 33 resident of Chak 245/LR Tehsil Wan Bhachran was traveling on bicycle when recklessly driven motor car (BHN/3589) hit the bicycle at Peshawar Morr Phase 2 as a result Abdul Ghafoor died on the spot, the accused driver fled.

In another accident, a speeding driven dumper truck hit to death a pedestrian woman Asifa Bibi, 35 when she was crossing road, the accused driver fled from the scene.

Bodies were handed over the heirs after necessary formalities.