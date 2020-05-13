UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pedestrian Woman Among Two Killed In Road Accidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 04:43 PM

Pedestrian woman among two killed in road accidents

Two persons including a woman were killed in separate road accidents in Minawali and Wan Bhachran police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed in separate road accidents in Minawali and Wan Bhachran police limits.

Police sources said Wednesday that Abdul Ghafoor, 33 resident of Chak 245/LR Tehsil Wan Bhachran was traveling on bicycle when recklessly driven motor car (BHN/3589) hit the bicycle at Peshawar Morr Phase 2 as a result Abdul Ghafoor died on the spot, the accused driver fled.

In another accident, a speeding driven dumper truck hit to death a pedestrian woman Asifa Bibi, 35 when she was crossing road, the accused driver fled from the scene.

Bodies were handed over the heirs after necessary formalities.

Related Topics

Accident Peshawar Police Driver Road Car Died Women From

Recent Stories

PIA to bring back stranded Pakistanis back from Sp ..

11 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi stresses SCO ..

7 minutes ago

England's Buttler hopes enforced virus break prolo ..

7 minutes ago

China urges India to refrain from taking any compl ..

12 minutes ago

Austria Unlikely to Soon Open Borders With Italy - ..

4 minutes ago

WAPDA signs agreement with Power China-FWO for con ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.